United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

