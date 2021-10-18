United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

