United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.
X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.
United States Steel stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in United States Steel by 66.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 141,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United States Steel by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
