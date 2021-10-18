United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

United States Steel stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in United States Steel by 66.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 141,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United States Steel by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

