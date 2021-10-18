UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.88 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

Shares of UNH opened at $428.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

