UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.90 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $428.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.24. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $433.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

