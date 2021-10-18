UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.85 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $18.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.43.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $428.07 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

