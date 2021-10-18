Universal Health Services (UHS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

