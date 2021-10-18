University of Notre Dame DU Lac Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 4.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,442.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,505. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,460.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,366.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.