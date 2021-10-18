University of Notre Dame DU Lac Sells 82,145 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,145 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 3.3% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.59. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,802. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.65. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

