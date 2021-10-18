UnMarshal Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $3.03 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00065874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,614.21 or 1.00128487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.85 or 0.05994707 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00023472 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

