UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $2.87 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00302350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

