uPlexa Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $439,159.36 and $240.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

