Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 4.6%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.51. Approximately 13,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,792,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,406 shares of company stock worth $2,963,477 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

