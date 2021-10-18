Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $16.34 or 0.00026606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $163.38 million and $5.42 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00197027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00089743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.