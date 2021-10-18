UREEQA (URQA) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. UREEQA has a market cap of $8.24 million and $71,481.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00065801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,007.24 or 0.99988927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.09 or 0.05995552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023570 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

