USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 483437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -954.55%.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

