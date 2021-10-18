USDJ Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $4.76 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

