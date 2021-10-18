USDX Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004038 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006609 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 93.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

