Utrust Hits Market Capitalization of $201.09 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $201.09 million and $30.49 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00197460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

