Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

UTZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 355,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 250,850 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

