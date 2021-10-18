VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 179,007 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy makes up 7.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 4.91% of VAALCO Energy worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

EGY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,070. The company has a market capitalization of $194.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.69 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.