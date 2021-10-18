Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.25. 100,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,296,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

