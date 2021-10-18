Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,846 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 29.4% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Vale worth $198,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $14.28. 995,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,296,762. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

