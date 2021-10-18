Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,650 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $31,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

