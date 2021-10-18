Validity (VAL) Price Hits $6.39 on Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00010338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $28.22 million and $1.06 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.27 or 0.00324241 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,421,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,419,774 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

