Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Update

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPGLF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Value Partners Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.83.
Value Partners Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.