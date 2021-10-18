Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Valvoline worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.92 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

