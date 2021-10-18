VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,608 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 105,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $21.45 on Monday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

