Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.