Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 337,698 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.67% of The Chemours worth $555,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $30.89 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

