Vanguard Group Inc. Has $575.46 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $575,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

