Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of ShockWave Medical worth $564,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after buying an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $443,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $193.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,199. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

