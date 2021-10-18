Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.86% of Rexnord worth $537,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,930.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexnord stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

