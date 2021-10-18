Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $243.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.10 and a 52 week high of $251.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.48.

