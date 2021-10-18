Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.08 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

