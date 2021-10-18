Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 90,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,102,638 shares.The stock last traded at $408.86 and had previously closed at $409.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day moving average of $395.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

