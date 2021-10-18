Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.59. 21,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,046. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

