Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

