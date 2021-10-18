Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,777.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

VT opened at $105.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $107.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

