Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $7,206,581.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,660,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

VRNS stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.