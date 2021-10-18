VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Price Target Raised to CHF 440

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 400 to CHF 440 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.00.

Shares of VACNY stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.26. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406. VAT Group has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $48.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

