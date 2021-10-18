VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, VAULT has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1,368.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $6.68 or 0.00010808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,510 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

