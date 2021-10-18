Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.75

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 21059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vedanta by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vedanta by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

