Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.60 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $302.12 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001219 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001026 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

