Velo Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.91 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Velo has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a total market capitalization of $78.91 million and $7.29 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

