Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $90,517,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

