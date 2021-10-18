Verizon Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 151,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 81,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

