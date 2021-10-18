Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 728,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

