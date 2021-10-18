Verso Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $65,008.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.