Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $31.06 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and $178,767.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,767.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.08 or 0.06074557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.39 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.95 or 0.00987506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00085031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.84 or 0.00414202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00272426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00256140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,268,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

